A civil organisation has alleged a grand plot by those it described as “Miyett AllahTerrorists” to rise in rebellion against Nigerian States.

Speaking under the aegis of the Movement Against Fulani Occupation (MAFO), the civil organisation claimed that the Miyetti Allah is allegedly planning to seize the authority of states in the country.

MAFO’s leader, Dr. Sam Abah, said in a statement on Monday that, “Miyetti Allah is plotting a coup against Nigerian states and they are executing the plot state by state.

“A phenomenon is going on now in the rise of an ethnic group that has no regards for the law. The killings, therefore, are not acts of aggrieved herdsmen, but the handiwork of well-trained, well-paid, well-armed gangs/militia terrorists that act as a standing army of invasion, sponsored by elites to wage war across Nigeria, particularly Benue State.

“The terrorists and their sponsors are not foreigners from Mali, Chad, Niger, Libya and Senegal.

“Rather, the murderers are Nigerians sponsored by Nigerians to kill and destroy Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday appealed to the Benue leadership to restrain its people from carrying out reprisals against Fulani herdsmen suspected to have killed over 50 people in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state.

Buhari had said, “I ask you in the name of God to accommodate your countrymen. You can also be assured that I am just as worried, and concerned with the situation.’’

The president assured them that the security agencies in the country will make sure that perpetrators of the ugly act are brought to book.