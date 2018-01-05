Mohammed Salah Is Africa Player Of The Year

Egypt’s Mohammed Salah has been crowned 2017 Aiteo Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Player of the Year.

The ceremony was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Accra, Ghana on Thursday night.in Accra, Ghana.

The Liverpool forward was recognized for his contributions as Egypt reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations and qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

The 25-year-old was selected ahead of Liverpool teammate Sadio Manne and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Borussia Dortmund to claim the award.

Salah becomes the first Egyptian since Mahmoud El Khatib to be crowned African best player.

“2017 was an unbelievable year for me – I had a fantastic time with the national team,” he said after his triumph.

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala was named African Women’s Player for the third time, after winning it in 2014 and 2016.

Her performances for her new Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian, saw her triumph ahead of Chrestina Kgatlana and Gabrielle Onguene.

Speaking on the award, Oshoala said: “I want to use this opportunity to encourage all the young girls out there – don’t let anyone talk you down, don’t listen to people, follow your heart.”

Meanwhile, Egypt scored three major triumphs in Accra on Thursday.

As well as Mohamed Salah’s coronation as African Player of the Year, the Pharaohs were recognised as men’s national team of the year and boss Hector Cuper was coach of the year.

Other awards include;

Women’s National Team of the Year: South Africa’s Banyana Banyana

Club of the Year: African Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca

Youth Player of the Year: Patson Daka of Zambia and FC Liefering