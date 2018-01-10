Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

World News

Mudslide In California Kills 13, Affects Oprah’s House

By Emmanuel Ike
First responders search through debris after the mudslide. CREDIT: NDTV
The death toll in a devastating mudslide in Southern California on Tuesday, has risen to 13, with 25 others injured, CNN reports.

A number of homes have been destroyed and first responders have rescued at least 50 people.

Oprah Winfrey‘s 65-acre Santa Barbara, California, estate is among the many homes damaged by the deadly flash floods and mudslides that ravaged the Montecito area yesterday.

Oprah who has been in the news lately after her emotional Golden Globes speech, captured footage of nearby flames that were burning due to a gas leak in the midst of a downpour.

In another clip, the star showed part of her mud-covered backyard and indicated the depth of the mud by walking through it with rain boots on.

The mudslides and floodwaters have most affected areas in close proximity to wildfires that raged recently in Southern California, including the Thomas Fire, which has burned 281,893 acres to date.

