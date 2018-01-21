The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has advised the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to register as a political party if it wants to test its popularity.

In a statement on Sunday, Secretary of the group, Khalid Aliyu accused the Christian body of “unnecessarily overheating the polity” because 2019 is around the corner.

Aliyu said “herdsmen debacle” is a product of CAN used as a franchise to perpetrate evil as witnessed in the ‘Boko Haram’ tale, adding that the body is now a problem to the country than a solution.

He alleged that CAN had now devised a new approach of destabilising Nigeria in order to achieve its agenda.

Aliyu accused the Christian association of what he termed “selective amnesia”, saying the body reports issues that involves Christians alone, due to its “height of enmity against the Muslims and Islam”.

“The herdsmen debacle – it must be understood that this is a coinage mischievously invented by CAN over time and its biased errand boys among media practitioners to stereotype an ethnic group so as to achieve a pre-planned agenda,” the statement by Aliyu read.

“Why is the whole herdsmen issue heightened now i.e. 2018? Simply CAN is unnecessarily overheating the polity because 2019 is around the corner.

“Our take is that CAN should better go and register as a political party and contest election if they want to test their popularity! We, nonetheless, make bold to say that CAN is deliberately covering up by using the ‘herdsmen’ debacle as a franchise to perpetrate evil as witnessed in the ‘Boko Haram’ tale.

“As cases of Christians dressed in Muslims’ garb to bomb churches is still fresh in our memories. The infamous Lydia Yusuf of Bauchi state, the Miya Barkatai would-be Christian bombers also in Bauchi state, as well as the foiled bombing of the Radio House in Abuja, after which the then minister of information and Marylyn Ogar, then SSS spokesperson, changed the storyline are still fresh in our memories.

“If not so, would one explain Mr. Asake’s (CAN spokesman) silence about the New Years’ eve killings in Rivers state, but mentioned that of Kwara state and other places? Selective amnesia indeed.

“Is CAN not supposedly representing all Christians? If not so, why forget to mention the gruesome attack in Rivers? Is it because no Muslim is involved, and therefore it’s not a crime?

“Talking about the killings in Benue state, why did Asake remain mute on the arming of thousands of ethnic militia by the Benue state government (as reported by some sections of the media), an act which is seen as a prelude to the most unfortunate spate of horrendous experiences in the state.

“To put the record straight, JNI condemns killings of innocent souls wherever they happen and whoever is involved. JNI also condemns the generalization of criminals as representatives of the whole, thus leading to unjust stereotyping and name-calling,” he said.

Aliyu warned CAN and other Christian leaders not to take the Nigerian Muslims’ patience for foolishness.

“CAN and other Christian leaders such as Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah, Pastors Oyedepo, Suleiman and recently El Buba should not take the Nigerian Muslims’ patience for foolishness, as their hate speeches are becoming really provocative and outlandish,” JNI spokesman said.

“Hypothetically, as a religious body, they are expected to be part of the solution rather than the problem they have now become.

“The Muslims know that the ‘Nigeria is secular’ sloganeering is mere mendacity seeing that the government and its policies are more tilted towards Christianity and Christians signs and practices. So CAN should free us from the hypocritical secularity claim.”