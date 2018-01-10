NECO Results: Data Shows Zamfara Has A Trend Of Failing Maths, English

The 2017 November/December results released on Tuesday by the National Examinations Council (NECO) has established that students from Zamfara State always fail the most in English and Mathematics subjects.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, who announced the results at the council’s headquarters in Minna, said the early release was to enable candidates who needed the result for admission for the 2017/2018 academic session.‎

“It will please the general public to know that this is the first time the council is releasing the result of Nov/Dec ‎SSCE results barely 38 days after the test,” Uwake said

“The early and timely release of the 2017 Nov/Dec SSCE result is in line with the council new work ethos that borders on efficient service delivery.”

From the results released on Tuesday, a total of 42,985 candidates registered, out of which 42,429 sat for the examinations, with the number of candidates with five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, put at 24,098, equivalent to 56.79 per cent.

In the analysis for candidates’ general performance by States, Uwakwe said Ogun state has the best result as 4,766 students out of the 5,213 that sat for the exam obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.42 per cent, while Zamfara State records the worst result with only 24 out of the 186 candidates obtained five credits and above, representing 12.90 per cent.

Following Ogun closely is Akwa – Ibom which had 87.97 per cent and Oyo with a percentage of 86.90.

In 2016 only 59 candidates from Zamfara obtained 5 credits and above representing 25.65 per cent, compared to the 12.90 per cent in 2017.

The registrar said that 32, 917 candidates representing 77.58 per cent had five credits irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

A total number 29, 258 candidates representing 70 per cent had credits and above in English Language, 32, 701 candidates representing 78.82 per cent had credit and above in Mathematics‎.

Comparing the data with the previous year, a total number of 46,024 candidates sat for English language with 33,303 credit pass representing 72.34%, while out of the 45,574 that sat for Mathematics, a total 39,454 candidates got credit pass representing 86.54%.

Uwake said 4,425 candidates, representing 10.43 per cent were involved in examination malpractice, a 5.9 per cent reduction in cases compared to 2016.

Plateau State records the highest case with 943 candidates, representing 21.31 per cent. Mathematics has the highest case with 728 candidates involved.

In 2016, Abia state had the highest case of examination malpractice with 953 candidates representing 12.37%, while English had the highest case with 1,162 candidates involved.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the number of candidates that register for the examination has dropped consistently over the years.

A total of 50,060 candidates registered in 2015, while 47,941 candidates registered in 2016, with 42, 985‎ candidates registering in 2017.

Uwakwe advised candidates to access their results on NECO website www.mynecoexam.com, using their Examination Registration Number and scratch cards.