New Year Massacre: Amaechi Lectures Wike, Perform Or Quit

Following the New Year killing of 17 Rivers resident on their way from a church crossover service in Omoku, Rivers state, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday called on Governor Nyesom Wike, to perform in securing the state or quit.

Amaechi, in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, boasted that such killing never happened when he was governor for eight years.

“It never happened when I was governor. We (the security chiefs and myself) ensured that we didnt sleep at night. We stayed awake for the citizens to sleep. I think the governor needs to do much more than that or quit the office,” he said.

Amaechi added, “I think there should be much more than age to qualify to be a governor because it takes much more than age.

“I was governor of Rivers State, I did not play PDP/APC politics. Life is life, it has no symbol. Nobody has APC life or PDP life.

“The first responsibility of a governor which is what the oath of office requires, is that you swear to protect lives and property.

“When you don’t protect life and property, what do you do? It is impeachment. Unfortunately, there is no House of Assembly in Rivers State.

“There is too much noise coming from Rivers State. The governor just wakes up and starts shouting, abusing people. That is all he does. Mr. Project painting roads.

“The first thing you do is human capacity development and keeping human beings and we are losing lives every day.”

Wike had earlier on Tuesday offered a N200 million bounty on information leading to the arrest of those behind the killing.