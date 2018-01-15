Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

‘Nigeria A Sh*thole Country, With Sh*thole Govt And Sh*thole President’

By Olu Isaac
L-R: President Buhari and U.S President, Donald Trump
Dr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has aligned with U.S President, Donald Trump’s description of some African nations as “shithole” countries.

Fani-Kayode gave credence to President Trump’s assertion, saying “the bitter truth is that we are a “shithole” country” and with a “shithole president”.

The minister made the remark in the light of the recent killings by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in parts of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode wrote via his Facebook page, “It is only in a “shithole” country that the President values the life of cows more than that of human beings.

“It is only in a “shithole” country that he can travel abroad and call his people “criminals” and that he can clap when a foreign leader calls them “fantastically corrupt”.

“The bitter truth is that we are a “shithole” country, with a “shithole” govt. and a “shithole” President.

“It is left for us to clean up our shit, wash our arse, flush Buhari down the toilet, open the windows, get rid of the stench and make Nigeria a cleaner and better place,” the ex-minister said.

