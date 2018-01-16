Nigerian Govt Frees 244 ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Suspects

The Federal Government has rehabilitated and set free 244 “repentant” Boko Haram suspects.

This was according to Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the release of the repentant Boko Haram detainees and their family members,” said Nicholas.

“The detainees have been de-radicalised for reintegration into the society. We are handing over the detainees to Borno Government for administration,” he said.

The Major General revealed that the suspects were freed as part of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day commemoration activities.

Nicholas also revealed that the suspects have been handed over to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.