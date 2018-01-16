Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Nigerian Govt Frees 244 ‘Repentant’ Boko Haram Suspects

By Olu Isaac
Boko Haram Suspects (file photo)
0 88

The Federal Government has rehabilitated and set free 244 “repentant” Boko Haram suspects.

This was according to Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the release of the repentant Boko Haram detainees and their family members,” said Nicholas.

“The detainees have been de-radicalised for reintegration into the society. We are handing over the detainees to Borno Government for administration,” he said.

RELATED:  IPOB Declares Another Top Member 'Missing'

The Major General revealed that the suspects were freed as part of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day commemoration activities.

Nicholas also revealed that the suspects have been handed over to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State.

You might also like

3 Killed, Scores Injured As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa

Herdsmen Attack: Has Buhari Done Enough To Douse Rising Tension?

Forget About Us, We Will Not Return, ‘Chibok Girls’ Say In New Boko Haram…

Army Deploys Special Forces To Taraba As Herdsmen ‘Kill 55’ In Fresh Attack

Buhari Has Done Well, Critics Just Playing Politics – Momoh

Benue Killings: ‘We Won’t Resort To Self-Help,’ Ortom Denies Arming Militia Group

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.