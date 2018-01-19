Nigerian Govt. Made Up Of Seasoned, Experienced Magicians – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly has reacted to the disappearance of $500 million recovered loot now under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC on Thursday said it has launched a probe into the whereabouts of $500m recovered from the family of the late Head of State General Sani Abacha.

According to the Nation, the money was repatriated from slush accounts in foreign jurisdictions.

The foreign governments, which released the loot to the Federal Government after hard negotiations, demanded that the cash be used for concrete developments, including infrastructure, such as roads, water, healthcare and education.

EFCC detectives tracking the $500million have discovered that it was diverted and cannot be traced yet.

Reacting on Friday, Sani said the sad situation shows the presence of seasoned experienced magicians in the government.

According to the senator, the disappearance of the $500 million, further reveals high level “roguery and larceny” in the administration.

“The disappearance of $500 million recovered loot now under investigation by the EFCC confirms the presence of seasoned and experienced magicians in Government. It also reveals the post graduate level of roguery and larceny in the system’” he wrote on Twitter.