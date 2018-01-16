Nigerians Beginning To Accept ‘We Are Doing Our Best’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja said that Nigerians are now accepting that his administration is doing its best, though doing so “grudgingly”.

The President made the disclosure while receiving The Gambian President, Mr. Adama Barrow, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari said his administration took over from a party that had been in power for 16 years.

He noted that during the period, Nigeria earned huge amount of revenue which he said was unprecedented in the history of the country.

He described unemployment as one of the biggest challenges facing the country, while assuring that his administration is doing its best to tackle the situation.

“Sixty percent of the 180 million people are under 25 years. They all wish for a secure future. Those of them who are educated feel they are more qualified for employment.

“We have studied the problem and are doing our best to stabilize the situation.

‘‘We took over from a party that had been in power for 16 years. During those years, the country earned an unprecedented amount of money as revenue, never seen at any time before. It is noteworthy that, no matter how grudgingly, the people are accepting that we are doing our best,” he said.

The President further expressed disappointment that he and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had to use strong-arm tactics to get Yahya Jammeh, the former Gambian president out of office after failing to win re-election.

“We had to go through those actions because it was the only option for Nigeria and ECOWAS,” President Buhari told Mr. Adama Barrow, the President of the Gambia who succeeded Jammeh.

President Buhari recalled that in spite of all entreaties, the former President refused to accept the outcome of the election he superintended which was widely accepted as credible.

“We thank God for the role He allowed us to play in the Gambia. We believe in multi-party democracy. In Africa, it is absolutely necessary but for the system to work and one to come out of it clean, there is need for patience.

‘‘Patience on the part of leaders is also necessary in view of ethnic and religious diversities that prevail. Leaders must be patient, hardworking and resourceful,” he said.

President Buhari counselled that if African countries can get the institutional structures of democracy working properly, the continent will emerge from the process of development successfully.

At the end of the meeting, President Barrow said he came to thank Nigeria and its leader in person for ensuring the completion of the democratic process in his country.

The Gambian leader said his country received the support of Nigeria in many spheres, citing education, administration, justice and security sectors and requested President Buhari to continue to be of assistance.

“We will never forget Nigeria for the help it has rendered to us since independence,” Barrow added.