Mixed reactions have trailed a recent security report by the Department of State Service (DSS), reportedly identifying an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some states in the country.

The country’s secret police had in a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday identified Benue, Kogi and Edo states as base camps for the foreign terror group.

The report indicated that ISWA network was using foreign militants and recruiting young men to fight and kill innocent persons ostensibly to exacerbate tensions along the country’s ethnic and religious fault lines.

According to a Presidency source, this discovery was made following the arrest of several suspected attackers made up Fulani herdsmen, government-sponsored militias, militants and other miscreants in Benue Sate.

The source revealed that among those in custody were many who spoke none of the languages native to Nigeria but the French language.

The arrest follows the killing of over 100 persons by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Benue and Taraba states alone in 2018.

However, the report did not go down well with Nigerians as some attacked the government and security agencies for trying to shield the Fulani Herdsmen, while others called on the authorities to act fast.

See reactions below:

Now it is no longer Fulani Herdsmen killing Nigerians in Benue, Taraba and other places. It is now Islamic State West Africa, ISWA, according to Buhari’s Presidency. What an idiotic media strategy from a moronic lots with decomposing brains. Tufiakwa! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) January 21, 2018

While Ghanaian President has given a shoot at sight order for terrorist Herdsmen, Nigerian Presidency is claiming the Islamic State of West Africa ISWA…a branch of ISIS and ISIL..a group that we have never heard about ooo. Smh God punish those who brought this Buhari — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) January 22, 2018

I steal meat from my mother’s pot, claim responsibility in front of the whole house and threaten to steal more if my ration of food isn’t increased.

My parents ignore all these and still blames my neighbor for the theft.

DSS, Miyetti Allah, Islamic state — No one (@ilynem) January 22, 2018

Let herdsmen visit their farms,houses and family members.And may they shout Sai Baba when they are through with the destructions. — ponder (@realanifon) January 22, 2018

Buhari is not doing cattle colonies, he is doing fulani herdsmen voter colonies across Nigeria — #OfficeOfTheCitizen (@Jani4Tijani) January 22, 2018

Don’t mind those fools.. If what they said is true.. Why qive fulani herdsmen Land cattle colony? — Sports Analyst..(G.G (@Official_Gamist) January 22, 2018

This govt has turned Nigeria into a complete joke. — Wedemandjustice (@Wedemandjustic1) January 22, 2018

Fake news. It should read “FG uncovers Fulani herdsmen killing machines in Benue” — BringBack9ija (@detony29) January 21, 2018

Complete deception. Presidency is trying to safe face. This more or less damage control. We know those behind these Genocide and the president due to primordial links aren’t ready to move against Fulani herdsmen. I think d president has taken a beating with its lukewarm response — Reginald Ohiri (@ReginaldOhiri) January 22, 2018

this is why Buhari put his kinsmen as head of every security apparatus in Nigeria.This will help them cover up & steal money — Idowu-Taylor Preye (@Pipsytoxs) January 21, 2018

Let’s stop open grazing. It’ll end the killings. And the lies! — Ashero Egberi (@BenAsheroEgberi) January 21, 2018

Its lies, they are Orthom’s melitia — Sabiu H. Adams (@plpt2013) January 22, 2018

So the federal government and the so called DSS actually think this story is sellable to the masses?How stupid do you think Nigerians are? You undermine the fact that this is the 21st century and people are way too exposed for this BS. — Lord-carrington Numo (@YounglordL) January 21, 2018

You are deceiving yourselves. They are Fulani herdsmen. Period. — Nedu (@Nedu19752008) January 21, 2018

I’ve had enough for the day. 🚶🏽‍♀️ — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) January 21, 2018

When all your friends reason in analogue mood in a digital era. When all your friends are fura and zobo drinks discussing 1983 passionately in 2018. — Precious Mobian (@Igwe_Obodo1) January 21, 2018

You should be ashamed of this statement. If foreign ISIS could penetrate our nation. Then the head of DSS should resign honorably — teejay (@alfred0913) January 22, 2018

DSS incompetent jihadists think the rest of us are stupid. They’re looking for an excuse to rope in the minority Ethnic Nationalities in the NC & SS after the ND Militants expressed solidarity with the suffering NC minorities The killings are Fulani-Govt-backed Ethnic cleansing — Aisha Nonye Obodoeke (@nonyem) January 21, 2018

The FG seems too quite & relax about ‘these’ herdsmen barbarism Now they are twisting the plot. Suspicious.😮🙁 — Olatunji (@globalidea783) January 22, 2018

This is no Islamic States DSS. This is Fulani herdsmen and it’s targeted. Don’t try to change the subject matter pic.twitter.com/GaGWrFbVd3 — thaddy aondoakaa (@mekthaddy) January 21, 2018

It is a ruse to exonerate the Fulani herdsmen.p — Ogundu Ezeokana (@OgunduEzeokana) January 21, 2018

Nah, i don’t believe this. This is the work of APC, trying to shift the blame. — Dҽbo (@VictorOdususi) January 21, 2018

let the deception continue… or zit confusion, abi na delusion! — John O. Balogun (@orllumeeday) January 22, 2018

It appears APC led federal government is working overtime to exonerate Miyetti Allah(fulani herdsmen)

This is both unfair and dangerous. Very dangerous. — kelvin Wagwu (@kelvinjacob91) January 22, 2018

They are telling us that herdsmen are now working for Isis! — Kokoette udo okon (@koksi33361) January 22, 2018

Trying to exonerate Fulani herdsmen from The killing won’t work! Perhaps if this is what the federal government has come up with the the chief of DSS, police, Army custom, etc, should be sack because they are not protecting Nigeria — Ter (@TerzungweA) January 22, 2018

In a nutshell, ISIS is sponsoring Sultan, Emir of Kano backed Miyetti Allah. Miyetti Allah is a terrorist organization. — Ohen Kay (@ohenkay) January 22, 2018

Wow! GEJ got lucky this time. All man get your PVC and vote out this lot of mediocres. Let’s vote issues in 2019. — Chimereze (@eze_tweets) January 22, 2018

If they have not thought about It, l think this is rather an open invitation to ISlS hinting that this country is open and infiltrable! Stupid assertion by a top security outfit!! — Pholarin (@Phloow) January 22, 2018

Oh so soon it will be told that it’s not herdsmen, it is ISIS. Naija na highest mumu — Nanen Hembe (@HnanenD) January 21, 2018

Bunch of joking jokers! So after the massacre with impunity you have nothing to give than to come up with this concoction? — Uduma Okoro (@udumaokoro3) January 21, 2018

Distraction alert — Chubby Daniels (@chubychris) January 21, 2018

The people know who attacked them…the attackers have even given interviews stating why they attacked…but the FG is intent on uncovering fictitious foreign attackers! — Rankin’ Lox © (@JuvePikin) January 21, 2018

Story — Dim Ifeanyi (@duumbeh) January 22, 2018