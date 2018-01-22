Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Nigerians React As FG Brands Killer Herdsmen As Islamic State Terrorists

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Suspected Fulani Herdsman
4 2,082

Mixed reactions have trailed a recent security report by the Department of State Service (DSS), reportedly identifying an Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network operating within some states in the country.

The country’s secret police had in a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday identified Benue, Kogi and Edo states as base camps for the foreign terror group.

The report indicated that ISWA network was using foreign militants and recruiting young men to fight and kill innocent persons ostensibly to exacerbate tensions along the country’s ethnic and religious fault lines.

According to a Presidency source, this discovery was made following the arrest of several suspected attackers made up Fulani herdsmen, government-sponsored militias, militants and other miscreants in Benue Sate.

The source revealed that among those in custody were many who spoke none of the languages native to Nigeria but the French language.

The arrest follows the killing of over 100 persons by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Benue and Taraba states alone in 2018.

However, the report did not go down well with Nigerians as some attacked the government and security agencies for trying to shield the Fulani Herdsmen, while others called on the authorities to act fast.

See reactions below:

 

RELATED:  Benue Attackers Not Islamic State Terrorists But Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode
You might also like

Herdsmen Attacks To End Soon, Buhari Assures Nigerians

Benue Attackers Not Islamic State Terrorists But Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode

Herdsmen Killings: Muslim Group Warns Bishop Oyedepo, Apostle Suleiman, Others

Fayose: Fulani Herders In Ekiti Must Register With N5,000

Islamic State Militants Operating In Benue, Edo, Kogi – DSS

JUST IN: Fulani Herdsmen ‘Set Olu Falae’s Farm Ablaze’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 Comments
  1. Al-Imraqi says

    This government has turned all Nigerians into toys! Just fiddling with Nigerians emotions as though irrational beings. No matter how you much mastery and monopoly of violence, deceit, wickedness and blackmail you think you have, your cup is already full and watch out your wickedness shall soonest find you out. History is here and posterity will judge and appropriately visit your generations!

    Reply
  2. Joe says

    May God have mercy on Nigeria n deliver us fr d hands of our oppressor. DSS must be joking to release this kind of statement.

    Reply
  3. Eduviere Umukoro says

    Your Comment. The FGN plotted to change the narrative. Shame on Buhari docility.

    Reply
  4. adebaba says

    this kind of rubbish can only happen in a shit-hole country with a shit-hole president

    Reply
%d bloggers like this: