Nigerians In U.K Plan Protest Against Herdsmen

Nigerians in the United Kingdom have concluded plans to hold a protest against killings and other atrocities by herdsmen in Nigeria.

A scheduled of the protest obtained by The WHISTLER indicate that the rally is scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2018 from 9am to 2:30pm.

According to the organisers, protestors are expected to gather at Trafalgar Square from where they would march to the Nigeria High Commission and proceed to 10 Downing Street and Parliament Building.

Already, police permit have been granted by the Metropolitan Police, while the British Prime Minister’s Office has also agreed to receive the petition of the protestors for the British Govt.

A terse message on the notice said: “we must not fold our hands and allow these evil group to destroy the peace, progress and unity of our country (Nigeria). The owners of these cows and those arming them will be named and shamed.”

It would be recalled that Nigerians in the U.K also rallied for President Muhammadu Buhari to resume or resign after staying over 100 days on medical vacation last year.