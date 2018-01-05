Nnamdi Kanu ‘Needed Now Than Ever’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Friday, grieved over the long-standing non-appearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnadi Kanu, since the raid on his home by Nigerian soldiers.

Fani-Kayode took to his Facebook page to express how he misses Kanu, saying the IPOB leader is needed “now more than ever before”.

The ex-minister wrote, “How I miss you brother. We need you now more than ever before. Wherever you are and whatever they did to you, you shall live forever.

“Your sun shall never set but it shall rise again. Your courage and love for your people are humbling and second to none. You sacrificed everything and risked all for them.

“You refused to abandon your noble cause, prostitute your principles, bow before the slavemasters or kiss the feet of the tyrant.

“You are bold. You are irrepressible. You are unbeatable. You are strong. You shall never be forgotten.

“The Lion of the East shall roar again!“