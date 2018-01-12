NYSC Announces Date For 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is to commence on Jan. 16, in only 15 camps across the country.

A statement by the NYSC, said the orientation course would hold in Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.

According to the service, the orientation course will commence from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5.

It urged all prospective corps members for the orientation course to proceed to their respective camps as stated in their call-up letters.

According to it, foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their travelling passport for identification and their certificate or transcript for verification.

“Prospective corps members are to note that their state of deployment may differ from their orientation camp venue; hence they must take note of their respective orientation camp venue before proceeding to camp.

“In the event of any loss of call-up letter, the corps member who collected the call-up letter from his or her institution is advised to obtain police report and sworn to court affidavit.

“Thereafter, the individual is to report to the institution of graduation for further necessary action.

“Those who initially printed their call-up letters online can re-print the letters as many times as they want in the case of loss,” the management said.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, wished all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps and a memorable orientation course. (NAN)