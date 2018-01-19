Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

NYSC Members Put To Birth In Oyo Camp

By Ating Promise
NYSC Training Camp (file photo)
Two pregnant women transferred from Kwara NYSC to Oyo State camp in Iseyin, delivered baby girls at the ongoing orientation camp.

Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi, the NYSC Coordinator in Oyo State, made this known in Ibadan on Friday in an interview with NAN.

Anidobi said the babies arrived on Tuesday, the first day of the ongoing orientation course of 2017 batch B, stream II NYSC members.

“The first baby arrived in the early hours of Tuesday at the General hospital, Iseyin while the second baby came later in the day.

“The mothers are corps members deployed to Kwara state who are dislodged to Oyo state for their three-week orientation course.

“The state coordinators of NYSC Oyo and Kwara states are elated and full of praises to God for the safe delivery of the babies,” she said.

