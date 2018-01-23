After Obasanjo Bombshell, Buhari Meets Tinubu, Akande In Aso Rock

Shocked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s state of the nation address, which indicted his government of gross incompetence, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with South West leaders, Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande.

Obasanjo, who is equally from the South West region, had called for Buhari’s retirement in 2019, saying the president should not “over-tax the patience and tolerance of Nigerians for him.”

While the details of the meeting between Buhari and APC leaders remains unclear at press time, chances are that the president may be seeking reassurance from the South West leaders against his 2019 presidential bid.

The WHISTLER reports that the subject of whether or not President Buhari should run for the 2019 presidency has been widely debated of late.

One of his ministers, Aisha Alhasan, had said in 2016 that the president promised to spend only one term in office.

“In 2014/2015 he said he was going to run for only one time to clean up the mess that the (previous) PDP government did in Nigeria. And I took him for his word that he is not contesting in 2019,” Alhassan, who is Buhari’s Minister of Women Affairs, had said.