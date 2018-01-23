‘Obasanjo’s Red Card To Buhari Has Put Me In Ecstatic Mode’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide, Reno Omokri, has said the “red card” handed President Muhammadu Buhari by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has put him in “ecstatic mode”.

Recalling how President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, allegedly celebrated Obasanjo when he wrote against Jonathan, Omokri wonders if the duo would applaud Wednesday’s state of the nation address of the former president.

The address by Obasanjo had indicted the Buhari regime of gross ineptitude.

“I have been in an ecstatic celebratory mode after reading President Olusegun Obasanjo’s red card to President Muhammadu Buhari,” Omokri wrote on his Facebook page.

“We don’t want to hear that killer Fulani herdsmen attacked President Obasanjo’s house or that EFCC arrested one of his children.

“President Buhari and Nasir El-Rufai celebrated Obasanjo when he wrote against President Jonathan. What is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander”

Omokri added, “Has President Olusegun Obasanjo also joined the wailers? First, his wife Aisha Muhammadu Buhari attacks him and now Obasanjo rejects President Buhari’s second term bid after stating the obvious that the President has failed and destroyed the economy and should be rejected “as a horse rider in Nigeria again.”

“May the affliction that is Buhari not hit Nigeria again,” the ex-presidential aide added.