Okonjo-Iweala Dismisses ‘Her Claims On Savings’ As Fake

By Ipole Ogbeche
Mrs Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance
Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has dismissed some statements credited to her, describing them as ‘fake news.’

While the former finance minister during the presidency of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did not specify exactly what was alluded to her, she said the recordings and photos were handiwork of politically motivated people with malicious intent.

The statement which was mailed to our correspondent reads: “It has been brought to my attention that a number of fake news items with my photo and fake voice recordings of me making political utterances are circulating on social media.

“I want the public to beware of such fake news items. They are being put out by politically motivated people with malicious intent.

“It is the 2019 political season and such people are desperate to destroy and distract for power.

“I want to state categorically, as I have always done, that I will not be distracted from the focused international assignments I am engaged with.”

