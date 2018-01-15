Okorocha Has Turned Mortuary Services Into A Boom In Imo – Ohakim

A former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has accused his successor, Rochas Okorocha, of turning the state into a booming ground for mortuary business.

Ohakim placed the blame on “the increasing degree of government imposed poverty and the comatose state of medicare in the state, which has claimed several lives”.

Addressing his supporters on his renewed governorship ambition, in his Burma Retreat ancestral home, Okohia, Isiala Mbano local council area of Imo State, Ohakim who expressed regret at the level of poverty and poor medical facilities.

“Mortuary business is booming in Imo State and this is attributable to increased poverty level and comatose state of the health sector in the state”, he said.

Speaking on why he wants to run, the former governor said he is “the most experienced to rebuild the state in 2019”, noting that other contenders for the governorship cannot compare with him in terms of on-the-job experience.

“I ran a very robust administrative model during my four-year tenure as governor. This culminated in the delivery of well-thought out, policy driven and people oriented quality projects that are difficult to beat in the annals of Imo State and South East geo-political zone”, Ohakim boasted.