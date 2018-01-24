The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern socio-cultural group, has reacted to comments credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo warning President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking reelection in next year’s polls.

Recall that in a 13-page letter on Tuesday the former President while rejecting Buhari’s 2019 bid, told the incumbent president to retire from active service.

The elder statesman said Buhari’s government had reached its limit and now threatens the existence of the country.

But the Northern group in a statement signed by Muhammad Biu, its national publicity secretary in Kano, said Obasanjo is entitled to his own opinion like every other Nigerian.

According to the ACF, it is the decision of President Buhari and his party to decide if he (Mr Buhari) will contest in 2019 or not.

“The statement credited to former President Obasanjo that President Buhari should not run in the 2019 election, it is his democratic right to express his view like any other Nigerian on all issues, including democracy,” the statement read.

“However, it is President Buhari’s prerogative and that of his party to decide on whether to re-contest or not.”