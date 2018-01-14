Ortom Berates ‘Double Standard’ Lalong…Accuses Gov Of Blackmail

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor, has described his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong as a “double standard person”.

Reacting to Lalong’s claim that he warned him (Ortom) against implementing the anti-grazing law, the Benue governor said Lalong has no right to warn him because he is not his staff.

He said Lalong was just using the opportunity to blackmail him.

Lalong had on Thursday disclosed that he warned Benue State governor Samuel Ortom against implementing anti-grazing law.

Reacting on Sunday, Ortom said: “How can you warn me? Am I the governor of Plateau State, Or am I his staff? Do I work for him? I’m Governor of Benue State, and my responsibility is to do what my people want. That is what democracy is.

“So when you and castigate people about because you were induced by someone, and you come out to make those kind of statements, then it’s unfortunate.

“Remember, this is the same man, a double standard person, who told me when I visited Jos three weeks ago, he told me that he is under pressure by his people to do the same law that I did in Benue State. He told me this, he never warned me anywhere. He’s just trying to use that to blackmail me, what crime have I committed.

“Is this how we want to continue as a country? Where some people are given privilege to be lawless?”