Economy

Osinbajo Chairs First Economic Mgt Team Meeting Of 2018

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently chairing the first Economic Management Team meeting of Buhari administration for the year 2018.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Topping the agenda according to Akande is the Oil and Gas sector, Pension, Family Homes Fund and other vital issues.

 

Headed by the Vice President, the Economic Management Team members include, the Chief of Staff to the President Abba Kyari, Deputy Chief of Staff Ade Ipaye, Minister of Budget and National Planning Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, Minister of State for Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of Trade and Investment Okechukwu Enelamah, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Economic Matters, Dr Oluyemi Dipeolu.

RELATED:  FG Floats ‘First Ever’ Green Bond To Fund Renewable Energy Projects

The composition of the team has not been static as Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbe and Information Minister Lai Mohammed as well as relevant permanent secretaries have also been involved.

