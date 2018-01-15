Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Osinbajo Leaves For Boston, Delivers Lecture At Harvard Tuesday

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo greets a Nigerian Air-force Official, while boarding a presidential jet.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver an inaugural keynote lecture at Harvard Business School on Tuesday, the Presidency says.

According to a presidency statement, the Osinbajo will leave for Boston, Massachusetts, the United States of America, on Monday and expected back to the country on Wednesday.

The Vice President, who will speak at the university’s “Africa Rising” course on Tuesday, will highlight the progress made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, in improving Nigeria’s economy and investment climate.

The university described the moment as historic, as it would be the first time an Africa-focused course will be offered at Harvard Business School.

Harvard noted that it deeply admired the immense progress that Nigeria has made under the Buhari presidency, including the work of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Boston area’s many colleges and universities, making it an international center of higher education, including law, medicine, engineering, and business, and the city is considered to be a world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, with nearly 2,000 start-ups.

