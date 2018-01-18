Otamendi Signs New 2-Year Manchester City Deal

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a contract extension, committing himself to the Premier League leaders until 2022.

City confirmed on Wednesday on its website that the Argentine defender signed a fresh 2-year deal, as his original contract expires in 2020.

The 29-year-old has made 118 appearances for the club since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Valencia in 2015 and won the League Cup in his first season in England.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at City since the first day I arrived and I’m really happy to have extended my stay here by a couple more years.

“My only aim is to help the team and give all I can for this Club. I am learning every day under Pep and enjoying my football and I feel I can still improve as a player.

“I’m a family man who enjoys being at home and I love living in Manchester, you sort of get hooked by it.

“It’s a very beautiful city and I’m very happy here.”

The former Porto and Valencia centre-back will be 34 by the time his new deal expires.

The 5-foot-10 defender has started 22 of 23 Premier League matches for City this season as Guardiola’s men have taken a 12-point lead at the top of the table while conceding just 17 goals.