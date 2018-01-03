Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Nigeria

Oyo-Ita Lauds Civil Servants For Prompt Resumption After Christmas, New Year Holidays

By Olu Isaac
Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita
Civil servants in Nigeria have been commended by the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, for their prompt resumption to work after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Oyo-Ita, who held a session with some civil servants in her office on Tuesday, equally applauded them for their commitment to work in the course of 2017.

“I am happy to come around this morning to see that quite a number of you are already in the office and this is what we want to see this year,” said the Head of Service.

“We want to see more commitment and dedication to work.

“I must congratulate you civil servants that you stood with this administration through thick and thin even in the face of the fuel crisis that ended before the New Year,” she said.

