Oyo-Ita: Salary Review For Civil Servants On-going

As part of improved welfare and benefit package, the Federal Government has confirmed that an upward review of salaries and allowances for Civil Servants is on-going.

This was according to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who stated this, Tuesday, during a press briefing on the achievements of her office in the last one year.

Oyo-Ita told civil servants in the country that the committee was already looking into the “upward review of salary and allowances” of public servants.

The Head of Service said one of the key achievements of her office in the last one year is “anchored on the Strategic Implementation Plan (2017-2020)” which has been put in place to reposition the Federal Civil Service.

Among the changes expected to take place in the Civil Service as a result of the plan are the redesigning and re-launching of 3 core-training modules aimed at “improving staff competences and skills” in the Service, and the “launching of strategic sourcing of identified skills to bring in external talents to drive high level impact in the reform areas through partnership”.

Oyo-Ita said the strategy would also see a “result-based Institutionalized Performance Management” that will enhance merit in the Civil Service.

She explained the plan which is in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the present administration, will accelerate the roll-out of Human Resource module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) for improved productivity.

The Head of Service further highlighted the achievements of her office in the last one year under 18 priority areas.

As part of the achievements, Oyo-Ita said her office has put in place “necessary infrastructure for the take-off of the Human Resource (HR) Module of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), to ensure accurate data of all civil servants and reduce wastage.”

She explained that the OHCSF just concluded a week-long intensive sensitization campaign to make all MDAs upload their IPPIS records online and update online records of all federal government employees.

She further stated that: “On the issue of outstanding claims and arrears owed public servants which had accumulated as far back as 2012, I am pleased to report that with the approval of His Excellency, Mr. President, the payment of the outstanding promotion arrears and other entitlements to the accounts of the beneficiaries has commenced.”