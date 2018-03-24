Parents Of Missing Chibok Girls Visit Obasanjo

No fewer than 30 parents of missing Chibok girls on Saturday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The parents, who are yet to be re-united with their daughters for nearly four years, arrived the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, to seek the assistance of the ex-president in securing the return of their kids.

Punch reports that the parents appealed to Obasanjo to use his regional and global influence and work with the federal government to ensure their daughters were also released to reunite with them.

The call comes days after the Federal Government secured the release of about 104 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted by Boko Haram insurgents last month.

On the night of 14–15 April 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State, Nigeria.

Some of the girls had regained their freedom while about 100 of them are yet to be released by their abductors.