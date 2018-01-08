After Pastor Bakare’s ‘Presidential Declaration,’ El-Rufai Attends His Church

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday attended Pastor Tunde Bakare’s Latter Rain Assembly church in Ogba, Lagos, barely a week after the pastor declared that he will run for president.

The WHISTLER recalls that Bakare had in his 2018 prophetic declaration on January 1 said he would contest for the presidency.

Recall also that the pastor was President Muhammadu Buhari’s vice-presidential candidate when the latter contested the 2011 presidency against former President Goodluck Jonathan under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change.

Welcoming El-Rufai during the Sunday service, Bakare said to the governor, “I have missed you… it is a good time to come”.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai’s visit to Pastor Bakare’s church just a week after the cleric declared for president has set tongues wagging.

The WHISTLER cannot immediately establish the reason behind the governor’s visit to Bakare’s church but there are speculations that the visit may be a coordinated political move to prevent the pastor from contesting the presidency in 2019.