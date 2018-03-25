Advertisement

Nigeria Politics

Why PDP Should Be De-registered – Lai Mohammed

By Ipole Ogbeche
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called for the withdrawal of the registration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a political party.

Lai Mohammed at a press conference on the release of the abducted Dapchi School Girls held in Lagos on Sunday, said the politicization of the kidnap of the Dapchi girls and their subsequent release was bad enough.

“What called for non-partisan celebrations was rather thoughtlessly turned into politics, bad, despicable politics that has no place in any democracy.

RELATED

Dino Melaye Denies Fleeing Nigeria, Blames Bello For…

Army Debunks Conspiracy On Dapchi Girls Abduction, Says…

“You are not unaware of the reaction of the naysayers – the main opposition PDP in particular – to the release of the Dapchi girls. What called for non-partisan celebrations was rather thoughtlessly turned into politics, bad, despicable politics that has no place in any democracy. At times of national tragedies, countries unite. This is the norm everywhere.

“The PDP and its co-travelers do not understand that terrorism is a global problem. A terror attack on any country is an attack on all countries. The UN was among the first international organizations to condemn the abduction of the Dapchi girls and also among the first to welcome their release.

“There should be a new criterion for withdrawing the registration of a party like the PDP which has failed both as a ruling and an opposition party! If a party cannot rule and cannot be in opposition, what else can it do?

“Perhaps we should ask the PDP what indeed the party knows about the abduction of the Dapchi girls, going by its statement that their abduction and release were stage-managed.

“The party made itself a laughing stock within and outside Nigeria with that statement. Don’t they know that our international friends are involved in the process that led to the release of the girls?”

