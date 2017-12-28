PDP Prays For Yusuf Buhari, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock at the news of the power bike accident of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

In a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja, the PDP said it was reassuring that Yusuf was in steady condition.

The statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is shocked by the news of the involvement of Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a power-bike accident in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We are however reassured by reports from the Presidency that he is in a steady condition.

“The PDP as a family prays for Yusuf’s speedy recovery to enable him return to his normal life.

“We also commend the prompt intervention by medics even as we value the concern of all well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers for Yusuf and the first family.”