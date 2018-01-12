Pep Guardiola Breaks Record, Wins 4 Straight EPL Manager Of The Month

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has won the English Premier League EPL Manager of the Month award for December.

The 46-year-old becomes the first manager in the English topflight history to win four Manager of the Month award in a row.

Guardiola landed the honour in September, October November and now December as his unbeaten side continue to receive praise from all corners, having dropped just four points all season in the league.

City are top the English league with 62 points, 15 points clear of rivals Manchester United who are second on the league with 47 points.

City won seven and drew one of the eight domestic matches last month, with only Crystal Palace holding the Blues in the Premier League.

Guardiola’s side scored 19 goals in December and bagged four on three different occasions and saw off Spurs, West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Swansea, Leicester and Manchester United.

City travel to Liverpool on Sunday with much confidence, in a bid to continue their dominance in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s Harry Kane was named the EPL Player of the Month of December for his outstanding performance last month for Spurs.