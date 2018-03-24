Advertisement

Nigeria

PHOTOS: Bill Gates, Osinbajo, Ghanaian President Attend Dangote Daughter’s Wedding Reception

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife Dolapo, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo, Microsoft founder, Mr. Bill Gates, wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari on Friday attended the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Hajiya Fatima, and her groom, Jamilu Abubakar in Lagos.

Other prominent persons at the reception, include, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and a host of present and past governors.

See photos below, Credit: Novo Isioro

PHOTOS: Bill Gates, Osinbajo, Ghanaian President Attend Dangote Daughter’s Wedding Reception

