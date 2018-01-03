Police Arrest Suspected Badoo Leader, Herbalist

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, and arrested a suspected leader of the Badoo cult group, and a herbalist allegedly behind group’s attack, Fatai Adebayo alias Alese.

The team led by the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, the Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Tunji Disu; Chairman of Lagos State Special Task Force, SP Yinka Egbeyemi, apprehended the suspects at Ayegbami Quarters, Imosan-Ijebu, Ogun State.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Chike Oti, said in a statement announcing the arrest that Adebayo, 34, specializes in administering oath on members of the group before they launch an attack.

The dreaded Badoo cult unleashed terror in Ikorodu area of Lagos State in 2017, killing several residents in gruesome ways.

Members of the group were notorious for killing their victims by smashing their heads with pestles.

Imohimi told journalists that one of the Badoo suspects arrested last week mentioned Adebayo as an accomplice and led the team to the shrine. He said the unnamed kingpin of the group had also been arrested.

“Over the weekend, we had far-reaching achievement in the fight against the killers popularly known as Badoo in Ikorodu,” Imohimi said.

“Their kingpin who is the head of the group has been arrested. He was arrested on the water as he was making his escape.”

The CP added that full details about the arrests made so far would be disclosed on Thursday at a press briefing.

He assured the people of Ikorodu, Lagosians and Nigerians that the command would not rest “until this evil is completely rooted out from Lagos State.”