Police Nab ‘Madman’ With POS Machine In Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have nabbed a 27-year-old suspected armed robber, who disguises as a madman, with a Point of Sale (POS) machine in Ikeja.

The suspect, identified as Olayinka Ogundimu, is reported to have robbed unsuspecting residents of Ikeja area at night times while posing during the day as a lunatic.

Ogundimu, as reported by Guardian, was arrested at Anifowoshe Street, Ikeja, with a POS machine, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, SIM cards and bank tokens which he allegedly uses to rob his victims.

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command were able to arrest the suspected armed robber after receiving tips from residents of the area.

Speaking when he was paraded by the state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, the suspect said: “I am not a madman, but I pretend to be a lunatic. It was because some residents caught me with live tortoise and the toy gun that they invited the police to arrest me. I don’t use the POS to collect money at gunpoint. I picked the POS and other items recovered from me on the floor.”

A police source said, “The suspect was pretending to be a madman, but to our surprise when the tortoise was recovered from him, he started weeping profusely. Immediately we arrested him, he quickly removed his SIM card from one of his phones. But we swiftly collected the second phone from him. While at our station, people were calling him. We are going to track those who called him to ascertain who they are.”