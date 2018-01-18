Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

World News

Pope Stops Motorcade To Help Policewoman Thrown Off Horse (VIDEO)

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Pope Francis greets people in a visit to Philippines
0 132

In what has garnered lots of applaud for the Pontiff, Pope Francis on Thursday stopped his motorcade and came down from his car – the Pope mobile – to attend to a policewoman who was thrown off her horse, in Iquique, Chile.

The Bishop of Rome is wrapping up his visit to the country on Thursday with an open-air mass celebration in Iquique, before heading to Peru for the final leg of his two-nation trip.

Recall that the Pope made history earlier today by performing a wedding ceremony for two flight attendants on board a plane travelling from Chilean capital, Santiago to Iquique.

RELATED:  Arsene Wenger Confirms Sanchez, Mkhitaryan Deals Close

Here is the video, courtesy AFP.

You might also like

Pope Bans Cigarettes Sales In Vatican

Pope Francis Mourns Slain Malta Journalist

Pope Mourns Victims Of Somalia Attack

Pope Hits 40m Followers On Twitter

Online Sexual Violence Harming Children, Pope Francis Warns

Cardinal George Pell, Pope’s Treasurer Faces Historical Sex Charges

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.