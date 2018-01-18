Pope Stops Motorcade To Help Policewoman Thrown Off Horse (VIDEO)

In what has garnered lots of applaud for the Pontiff, Pope Francis on Thursday stopped his motorcade and came down from his car – the Pope mobile – to attend to a policewoman who was thrown off her horse, in Iquique, Chile.

The Bishop of Rome is wrapping up his visit to the country on Thursday with an open-air mass celebration in Iquique, before heading to Peru for the final leg of his two-nation trip.

Recall that the Pope made history earlier today by performing a wedding ceremony for two flight attendants on board a plane travelling from Chilean capital, Santiago to Iquique.

Here is the video, courtesy AFP.