The Presidency has advised the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to stick to their religious duties and stay clear of politics.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, the Presidency was reacting to claims by the Christian body that the current administration poses a threat to democracy.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday on the recent killings in Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen, General Secretary of CAN, Musa Asake, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of bias.

The Christian leader reiterated CAN’s earlier accusation that the Buhari administration was slowly accomplishing a purportedly hidden agenda to Islamise Nigeria through the recent killings.

“Under President Buhari, the murderous Fulani herdsmen enjoyed unprecedented protection and favouritism to the extent that the herdsmen treat Nigeria as a conquered territory. Rather than arrest and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen, security forces usually manned by Muslims from the North offer them protection as they unleash terror with impunity on the Nigerian people.

“The bottom line is that President Buhari failed woefully to protect Nigerians. He wilfully permitted the Fulani herdsmen to operate killing people, destroying communities wholesale, destroying farmlands and turning the entire Middle Belt into “killing fields”, all the while enjoying government protection from counter attack, arrest or prosecution,” Mr. Asake said.

But reacting later on Tuesday, Shehu dismissed Asake’s claim, saying President Buhari does not pose any threat to the country’s democracy.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports of a press conference by general secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Musa Asake in which he passed a judgement on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration,” Shehu said.

“Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu Buhari government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this president.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.”