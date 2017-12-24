President Buhari Misquoted The Holy Bible on Christmas

Who writes President Buhari’s statements? His spokesman is a pastor like me, yet he ignorantly released the President’s Christmas message which said inter alia that:

“The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and fulfilment.“

The statement above is a fallacy. The Holy Bible does not mention the word Christmas, neither does it mention that Christians should mark any festival surrounding the birth of Jesus the Messiah (Nabi Isa in Islam).

Christmas is a European holiday, not a Christian holiday.

It is celebrated in Nigeria and much of the world, for the simple reason that it was Europeans that brought modern day Christianity to Nigeria, Africa and much of the world.

I have read the Holy Books of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and while all of them acknowledge the Messiah, NONE of them instructs believers to celebrate Christmas or the birth of Christ.

In fact, God deliberately made sure we do not celebrate the birth of His only begotten Son, Yeshu’a (Jesus) by keeping the actual date of His birth from us.

No one on earth knows the date of the Messiah’s birth.

What the Holy Bible, and Jesus specifically, asks Christians to celebrate is the death of our Lord.

In Luke 22:19 Jesus says:

“And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.”

Apostle Paul, in 1 Corinthians 11:26 reechoes the Messiah’s instruction when he said:

“For whenever you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes.”

The reason Jesus asked us to mark His death and not His birth goes all the way back to Solomon (Suleiman in Islam) who said in Ecclesiastes 7:1 that:

“A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better than the day of birth.”

The very last thing Jesus said before ascending to heaven is in Matthew 28:18-20, where He said:

“All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and TEACHING THEM TO OBEY EVERYTHING I HAVE COMMANDED YOU. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

These words are called The Great Commission in Christianity.

Jesus asked us to teach only those things He commanded us to teach.

Where did He command us to teach Christmas?

As a matter of fact, Christmas was not celebrated for 336 years after Jesus left the earth.

The first Christmas celebration was in the year 336 AD when the Roman Emperor, Constantine, converted the celebration of a pagan mass to mark the winter solstice which glorified European deities. That festival was marked on December 25.

Do not take my word for it. I urge you, in fact I appeal to you to investigate these statements I just made.

That Christmas has become part of the Christian tradition does not mean that it has become acceptable with God.

You and I know that Jesus condemned the Pharisees. Now ask yourself why Jesus condemned them?

Matthew 15:9 gives us the answer:

“But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.”

I have already factually established that Christmas IS NOT Christian doctrine. It is a command of a man. To be precise, the name of that man was Emperor Constantine who ordered everyone in the Roman Empire to celebrate the Winter Solstice as Christmas beginning from 336 AD.

This is the epitome of satanism because The Bible warns us in 2 Corinthians 11:14 that:

“for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”

If satan asks any true Christian to celebrate a pagan satanic ritual festival, they will never do it. So he just transformed a satanic ritual festival by giving it a new name-Christmas and voila, Christians begin to celebrate what Jesus did not command us to celebrate.

Christmas is an abomination and a blasphemous festival and the Bible warned us about it in 1 Timothy 4:1 that:

“The Spirit clearly says that in later times some will abandon the faith and follow deceiving spirits and things taught by demons.”

Let me ask you a question. If Jesus and the Bible don’t teach Christmas, from where and who does it come from?

After reading this and you want to disagree with me, please quote the biblical verses that support your argument and not what your pastor or a book other than the Bible says.

Christians are the most gullible people. Today’s churches will celebrate anything as long as it is popular. Churches of this age even celebrate Halloween. Yes, Halloween. They attempt to Christianize it, but they celebrate it none the less.

But before I stray too far from my message, let me just state it for the record that President Muhammadu Buhari is wrong on Christmas. But I don’t blame him. I blame Femi Adesina who obviously read (and perhaps wrote) that statement.

The President can celebrate Christmas. Try as my conscience would, I could not persuade President Jonathan not to celebrate Christmas. It would have been political suicide. However, let no President lie against the Holy Spirit and say that “The Holy Book describes Christmas as a festival of peace, joy, healing, hope and fulfilment.“

Like Orubebe, ‘we will not take it, we will not allow it.’ The Holy Books say no such thing!