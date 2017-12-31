Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Regardless Of Buhari’s Appointment Of The Dead, APC Lauds President

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Sunday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals.

President Buhari on Friday approved the appointment of 209 chairmen and 1258 eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions and membership of the Agencies and Parastatals.

Mr Abbey Oguntuase, the interim chairman, and coordinator of the party told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the appointments were a step in the right direction.

RELATED:  PDP Woos Saraki, Kwankwaso, APC Governors

He said that qualified Nigerians had been given a sense of belonging and the chance to contribute to the growth and development of the Agencies and parastatals.

“ APC South Africa chapter commends President Buhari for these appointments. As an Ekiti state indigene, I feel fulfilled with the appointees from our state.

“ They are eminently qualified to serve on the boards appointed. We, however, urge the appointees to justify the confidence reposed on them by the Federal Government,” he said.

According to Oguntuase, this is a call to serve the country in a higher capacity and optimum results are expected from the appointees.

RELATED:  Buhari 'Upset' With Security Officials Over Son's Accident

The chairman also said that the chapter was totally in support of federal government`s fight against corruption.

“ This is something that affects the country. We urge Nigerians to join the government to eradicate corruption to restore the lost glory of the nation.

“ The APC family in South Africa equally commiserates with the President on the Bike accident by his son, Yusuf and wish him a quick recovery,” he said.

