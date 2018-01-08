Rivers New Year Massacre: Army Confirms Killing Of Alleged Masterminds

The Nigerian Army says it has killed Don Waney and two others alleged to have masterminded the murder of 23 worshippers at Omoku town, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Government Area of Rivers.

Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, the outgoing General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Port Harcourt, who disclosed this, paraded corpses and arms and ammunition of the deceased gang members on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

He said security agencies, complying with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, trailed Don Waney and his gang members to their hideout in Enugu.

“We are happy to inform that Don Waney, a notorious cultist, kidnap kingpin and mass murderer who masterminded the murder of 23 worshippers returning from crossover service is dead.

“We traced Waney and some of his gang members to their hideout in Enugu town where they rented an apartment and lived with other people in the neighborhood like normal people.

“The criminals were killed after a combined team of troops of 82 Division Army, Enugu and personnel of Department of State Security (DSS) raided his hideout to arrest him and his members,” he said.

Udoh said the criminals on sighting the advance of security operatives to their residence, attempted to escape through the back door of the apartment but were shot by troops.

He said others shot dead were Waney’s second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another suspected gang member, Lucky Ode.

“One of them died on the spot while the other two who sustained gunshot wounds eventually died on their way to the hospital.

“Intelligence showed that the gang was already perfecting plans to attack churches, schools; army and police locations and residents of Omoku town before the raid on his hideout,” he said.

The GOC said weapons recovered from the gang at their hideout are three AK 47 assault rifles and eight AK 47 magazines, among others.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Rivers Police Command, Zaki Ahmed, said the successful operation was proof to the commitment of security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

He said that security agencies were working in synergy to ensure that people lived in harmony and peace and go about their businesses without fear of molestation.

“Young men and women should desist from joining up with gangs because at the end of the day, the law will catch up with them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gang had been on the run after the army raided their camp and recovered a cache of arms and seven decomposed human skulls on Nov. 21.

Don Waney and his gang members received amnesty from the Rivers Government in 2016 but later went back to crime