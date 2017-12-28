Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Nigeria

Saboteurs, Government Officials Behind Fuel Scarcity – Balarabe Musa

By Olu Isaac
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State.
Second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has ascribed the ongoing fuel scarcity to those he described as “saboteurs” and officials in the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Musa, who is a staunch Buhari critic, decried the sufferings Nigerians are being made to undergo during the yuletide season.

“It is very unfortunate that Nigerians are going through this hardship to get fuel which should be available to all.

“Without doubt, saboteurs are behind this problem. Some marketers, with the conspiracy of some government officials, hoard or divert petroleum products for their selfish interests.

RELATED:  Fuel Hits N350 Per Litre In Kaduna

“The government should get to the root of this. We cannot continue to have this problem, especially around Yuletide period.

“Nigerians have suffered enough in the past few days. The government should find a lasting solution,” he told Punch.

