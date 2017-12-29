Sale Of Fighter Jets: Saraki Commends U.S Government

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended the United States government for approving the sale of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Friday, Saraki said the move by the Donald Trump administration demonstrates its continued support in Nigeria’s bid to defeat Boko Haram and bring an end to insurgency.

This is coming days after the US presented letters of offer and acceptance (LOA) to the Nigerian air force (NAF).

The presentation was made by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, at NAF headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recall that U.S President Trump had months back approved the sale of the warplanes worth $593m to fight Boko Haram in Nigeria.

I commend the United States government for approving the sale of the A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force. This demonstrates their continued support in Nigeria’s bid to defeat Boko Haram and stamp out the insurgency. Read more here: https://t.co/egYK9jO73s pic.twitter.com/h3Riq9euZt — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 29, 2017

My gratitude goes to Senator Christopher Coons and the members of his delegation that visited @NGRSenate in August for giving Congressional backing to this arms sales arrangement. They have backed their words up with action.https://t.co/pWd1I70uVn — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 29, 2017