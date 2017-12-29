Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Nigeria

Sale Of Fighter Jets: Saraki Commends U.S Government

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended the United States government for approving the sale of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to the Nigerian Air Force.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Friday, Saraki said the move by the Donald Trump administration demonstrates its continued support in Nigeria’s bid to defeat Boko Haram and bring an end to insurgency.

This is coming days after the US presented letters of offer and acceptance (LOA) to the Nigerian air force (NAF).

The presentation was made by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, to Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, at NAF headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Recall that U.S President Trump had months back approved the sale of the warplanes worth $593m to fight Boko Haram in Nigeria.

