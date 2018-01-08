Sam Adeyemi Felicitates With Gani Adams As Next ‘Aare Ona Kakanfo’

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has congratulated Otunba Gani Adams as the final rites for his installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland begins Wednesday.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, on Monday, Pastor Adeyemi acknowledged Adams’ passion in protecting the interests of all Yoruba people.

The letter was a response to Adeyemi’s invitation to the installation of Adams on Saturday in Oyo town, Oyo State by the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

It reads: “I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter inviting me to your installation as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

“I commend and congratulate you on your laudable achievement in recognition of your passion to protect the interests of all Yoruba people. However, I will be unable to attend as I am out of the country on a ministerial assignment.

“I pray that God will give you unusual wisdom and sound health to serve with excellence in your new position in Jesus name. Amen.”

Among the several dignitaries expected at the ceremony are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; and the Ooni of Ife, Oonirisa Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Also expected are Obas of the six South West States and those of Yoruba speaking areas of Kogi and Kwara States; captains of industry; and the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria and representatives of foreign governments.

Adams, who succeeds late business mogul, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, as Aare Ona Kakanfo, was appointed by Oba Adeyemi on October 16, 2017.