Saraki Begs Supreme Court To Stop Fresh CCT Trial

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has filed additional appeal at the Supreme Court to overturn an appeal Court judgement ordering him back to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for continuation of trial on three out of the 18 counts earlier dismissed by the tribunal.

Justice Danladi Umar of CCT had in June 2017 dismissed all 18 count charges against Saraki of false assets declaration and other related charges, for what he described as lack of evidence.

However, the higher court ordered Saraki back to CCT to enter his defense.

The Senate President had on December 27, 2017 filed a four-ground notice of appeal to challenging the Appeal Court judgement and on January 11, filed another seven grounds of appeal, including the four contained in the one originally filed.

The notice of appeal signed by Saraki as the appellant and Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), as the lead counsel, is not challenging the entire judgment of the Court of Appeal, but “that part of the decision of the court below (Court of Appeal) remitting the case to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the appellant to enter his defence in respect of Counts 4, 5, and 6 of the further amended charge.”

The Senate President’s legal team comprises of five Senior Advocates of Nigeria – Paul Usoro, A.O Adelodun, Saka Isau, Paul Erokoro, Mahmud Magaji – and five lawyers – John Ochogwu, Peter Erivwode, Edidiong Usungurua, Barth Ogar and Akinola Afolarin.

Recall that In February 2016, the Federal Government had filed an 18-count charge bordering on false assets declaration against the Senate President.

The prosecution team, led by Mr Rotimi Jacobs, filed the amended charge on Feb. 8 after trial had begun. Saraki was initially standing trial on a 13-count charge of false asset declaration.

The CCT, had in its June 14, 2017 ruling on the no-case submission which Saraki filed after the prosecution concluded its case, dismissed the entire 18 counts on the grounds of lack of credible evidence.

The Federal Government had, through its prosecuting counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), appealed against the CCT ruling.

Ruling on the Federal government’s appeal, Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson held that the Prosecution was able to establish a prima facie case against Saraki on counts 4, 5 and 6 bothering on the purchase of house 17 A and B at Mc Donald Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Judge said that there were false claims by Saraki in the declaration forms stating how the two houses in Ikoyi were acquired.