Saraki To Senators: Forget Politics, Focus On Legislative Agenda

Senate President Bukola Saraki has advised his colleagues at the 8th Senate against politicking ahead of the 2019 General elections.

In a welcome address as the Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday, Saraki said the lawmakers should not put politics ahead of their legislative agenda.

The senate president said the Red Chamber should rather focus on Nigerians, who put their trust in them and voted them in.

Saraki urged them to speed up work on important legislation such as the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) related bills.

“This is my appeal – it is too early for 2019 politicking to override the legislative agenda and the larger work of governance. We have begun a good thing with the economic core of our agenda; let us see it to its proper conclusion,” he said.

“It would be most insensitive to the needs of the people of this country if we were to do otherwise. I am directing this appeal not only to us in the chamber but to the national assembly as a whole, as well as to the executive and indeed all political actors.

“Distinguished colleagues, it is my appeal to each and every one of us, that our legislative duty to Nigeria and her people, must be uppermost in our minds.

“We must not allow the upcoming 2019 elections to overshadow our work for the people that elected us – or distract us from that which we are mandated to do by the constitution and the trust reposed in us by the people.

“Therefore it is imperative that we speed up consideration on the various bills on which legislative work remains outstanding – particularly economic bills. Calling for similar attention are the other parts of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) related bills still to be passed, namely: the Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill and the Petroleum Host Community Bill,” he said.