Timi Frank, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described as “selfish” the seven governors asking President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office.

Shortly meeting Mr Buhari on Friday, seven Northern governors asked the President to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The governors who met President Buhari were Abubakar Bello of Niger; Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We are politicians and those of us you see here want the President to contest the 2019 election, we have no apologies for that. We believe in Mr. President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019 we have no apologies,” Governor el-Rufai told State House correspondents after the meeting.

But reacting on Saturday, Frank said the governors should have instead paid a condolence visit to Samuel Ortom, Benue state governor, over the recent killings in his state.

The APC chieftain warned Buhari that the reason the governors wants him to run for a second term is “for their selfish interest”.

“They chose to visit the Aso Rock Villa and made such demand for their selfish reason,” he said.

“Instead of these governors to advise Mr. President on how to put an end to wanton killings going on across the country, fuel queues, economic hardship and the rest, they chose to be selfish.

“Is Benue governor not an APC member? Is Benue state where 72 people were killed not part of Nigeria?

“The President should recall that the impunity and arrogance being displayed by APC leaders like el-Rufai and others by telling Nigerians that they have no apology, angered Nigerians against the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“While Jonathan has since lost power, many of those making such statements have also abandoned him. Mr. President should therefore bear in mind that these governors are not persuading him to run not because they love him but for their selfish interest.”