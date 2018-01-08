Senator Sani To Buhari: Stop ‘Protecting, Patronising’ Fulani Herdsmen

Senator Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, has sent a strong message to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to stop “protecting and patronising” Fulani Herdsmen.

Sani’s request to President Buhari comes on the heels of the recent savage killing of over 50 residents of Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The lawmaker, in his “five “P” that must be stopped to end the murderous activities of Herdsmen,” equally urged the Buhari-led administration to stop “pampering” the herders.

Sani equally took a subtle swipe at the governor of his state, Nasir El-Rufai, saying he should “stop paying them”.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has declared three days of mourning for those butchered by the suspected Fulani Herdsmen.