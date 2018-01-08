Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria Politics

Senator Sani To Buhari: Stop ‘Protecting, Patronising’ Fulani Herdsmen

By Olu Isaac
L-R: Senator Shehu Sani and President Muhammadu Buhari
0 374

Senator Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, has sent a strong message to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to stop “protecting and patronising” Fulani Herdsmen.

Sani’s request to President Buhari comes on the heels of the recent savage killing of over 50 residents of Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The lawmaker, in his “five “P” that must be stopped to end the murderous activities of Herdsmen,” equally urged the Buhari-led administration to stop “pampering” the herders.

RELATED:  President Buhari Misquoted The Holy Bible on Christmas

Sani equally took a subtle swipe at the governor of his state, Nasir El-Rufai, saying he should “stop paying them”.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has declared three days of mourning for those butchered by the suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

APC Chieftain Tackles El-Rufai, ‘Jonathan Behind Kaduna’s Only Modern Rail’

After Pastor Bakare’s ‘Presidential Declaration,’ El-Rufai Attends His Church

Fani-Kayode Reveals Why Buhari, El-Rufai ‘Not Worthy Of Respect’

Buhari Orders Replacement Of Dead Appointees In Boards’ List

Buhari’s Govt ‘Sponsoring Criminals In Bayelsa,’ Claims Dickson

Abuja-Kaduna Rail: Don’t Take Credit For Jonathan’s Achievement, Ben Bruce Cautions…