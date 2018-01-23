Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

SERAP Slams Buhari Over Oby Ezekwesili’s ‘Arrest’

By Olu Isaac
L-R- Ex-Minister Oby Ezekwesili and President Buhari
The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project (SERAP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over the “false imprisonment and detention” of ex-minister, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili.

This comes after Ezekwesili tweeted, Wednesday, that she and members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group had been ‘locked in’ by operatives of the Nigeria Police acting on President Buhari’s orders.

Reacting, SERAP said President Buhari has made a ridicule of his government’s claim that it has regard for the rule of law.

The rights group also called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order the immediate release of the ex-minister and members of the BBOG group.

SERAP tweeted, “The reported false imprisonment & detention of Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and members of the Bring Back Our Girls makes a mockery of President Buhari’s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them and allow them to freely exercise their rights.”

