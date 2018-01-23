Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Movies

The Shape Of Water Leads Oscars Race With 13 Nominations (FULL LIST)

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
"The Shape of Water"
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis on Tuesday at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.Fantasy film “The Shape of Water” leads most nominated film with 13 nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ is second with eight nominations while Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ has seven nods.

Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the coming-of-age story “Lady Bird,” is also the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar

They were joined in their category by Guillermo Del Toro for “The Shape of Water”, Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk” and Paul Thomas Anderson for “Phantom Thread.”

Octavia Spencer makes history as the first African- American actress to receive multiple nominations with her nomination for best supporting actress for her role in “The Shape of Water”

Meanwhile, Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards, slated for Sunday, March 4, 2018.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Best Live-Action Short

Dekalb Elementary
The 11 O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
All Of Us

Original Score

Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Best Documentary Short

Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

