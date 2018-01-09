Shehu Sani To El-Rufai, ‘You Can’t Pay Herdsmen And Expect Gift Of Roses’

Senator Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, has taken a subtle swipe at governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over the governor’s decision to pay herdsmen in his state.

In a statement via his official Twitter handle, Sani, who is a strong critique of the El-Rufai administration, said you don’t expect any meaningful appreciation in return when you pay armed herdsmen.

“You can’t be paying armed Herdsmen and expect them to send you a wrapped gift of Roses or package full of apples or an emoji of appreciation,” the senator wrote.

Sani’s statement comes on the heels of the recent savage killing of over 50 residents of Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Recall the El-Rufai had in December 2016 said his government has traced some violent, aggrieved Fulani Herdsmen to their countries and paid them to stop the killings of Southern Kaduna natives and the destruction of their communities.

“We took certain steps. We got a group of people that were going round trying to trace some of these people in Cameroon, Niger republic and so on to tell them that there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensations for lives lost and he is begging them to stop killing.

“In most of the communities, once that appeal was made to them, they said they have forgiven. There are one or two that asked for monetary compensation. They said they have forgiven the death of human beings, but want compensation for cattle. We said no problem, and we paid some. As recently as two weeks ago, the team went to Niger republic to attend one Fulani gathering that they hold every year with a message from me,” the governor had said.