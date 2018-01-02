Shehu Sani Faults Buhari, Says Nigerians Have Shown ‘Unprecedented Patience’

Senator Shehu Sani, who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari who said Nigerians are impatient with the Change administration.

“We Nigerians can be very impatient and want to improve our conditions faster than may be possible considering our resources and capabilities,” Buhari said in his New Year’s broadcast.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sani said Nigerians have shown unprecedented level of patience with this administration, noting that Buhari is the only president that can flog his supporters and they will still smile and thank him.

Here is what the senator said:

The President Said Nigerians are impatient. I disagree with this submission. Nigerians, especially the masses have demonstrated an unprecedented level of patience with this administration. The love of the masses for the President is beyond the usual and even stretched to hypnosis. The President is not as popular as he used to be but still command an appreciable cult follower-ship among the poor.

The poor still see him as their messiah. They endure all pains and hardships and see it as sacrifice. They denounce his critics even when they are right, they applaud the President even when he’s wrong. In the heart of many of his followers, he’s raised to a saintly, angelic and infallible mortal. Until recently, the fanaticism of the President supporters in some parts of the country has created a tyrannical atmosphere of fear and of silence, we have an institutionalize intolerance to contrary opinions and to be safe is to kowtow.

When the President went on long health vacation, they prayed and never protested, they even CHASED CHARLEY and could have CHOCKED him if he stayed. PMB is the only President in history that can whip people with koboko and they will smile and thank him for the lashes. The masses are Patient. And love for the President is the power of their patience.